Democrat Warren's US presidential campaign issues fundraising plea

Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign told supporters on Friday its fundraising haul stands at just over $17 million and made a plea for more donations with just days left in the fourth quarter.

The figure was a sharp drop from the previous quarter and accompanied the progressive Democrats' slight slide in opinion polls in recent weeks in the Democratic contest to face Republican Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

"We're only days away from the biggest fundraising deadline of the year, and we're at risk of missing our $20 million goal," Warren's campaign said on its website.

In an email to supporters, the campaign said its haul of a little over $17 million this quarter was "a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter."