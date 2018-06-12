June 12 2018
Sivan, 29, 5778
Democratic Leader: Trump - N.Korea agreement very worrisome, imprecise

By REUTERS
June 12, 2018 18:18
WASHINGTON - US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faulted President Donald Trump's agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday as short on details, saying Trump gave up "substantial leverage" in ongoing talks over Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Some Republican lawmakers and Trump administration officials have said any agreement with North Korea would be submitted as a treaty needing approval by two-thirds of the U.S. Senate, meaning it would need significant support from among Schumer's fellow Democrats to be enacted.


By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

