The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Demonstrators take to streets in New York to rally for Trump impeachment

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 02:49

 
NEW YORK, Dec 17 - Demonstrators rallied in New York on Tuesday night to call for US President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office on the eve of the House of Representatives' expected vote to impeach him.
Organizers said they were expecting thousands at a rally and march through midtown Manhattan, one of more than 600 events calling for Trump's impeachment that were scheduled to take place across the country.
"I'm here today because I see this as a chance for a pivotal point, a turning point in our future," said 19-year-old student Serena Hertzog. "My main issue that I'm most passionate about is environmental justice and I see our president as posing a huge threat to our environment."
Demonstrators who were gathered in Times Square chanted slogans like "Impeach Trump" and held signs that read: "Trump is not above the law" and "Rise and resist."
Trump faces one charge of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender to oppose him in the 2020 presidential election. The Republican president also faces a charge of obstructing the congressional investigation into the matter.
"This is a really crucial moment for citizens to come out and engage," said Shannon Stagman of Empire State Indivisible, one of the rally's lead organizers. "We think it's really important just to come out and say we recognize that crimes were committed here, that this president has abused his power and we're not OK with letting that slide."
The House will vote on Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against the president, which if approved, will send the matter to the Republican-led Senate to hold a trial on whether to remove him from office. The Senate is unlikely to vote to convict the president.
Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats on Tuesday of pursuing an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and declaring "open war" on American democracy.
Hamas delegation to attend summit of Islamic states
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 03:45 AM
Police injure suspect during Jerusalem car chase
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 03:37 AM
Japan demands early release of fishermen detained by Russia-Kyodo
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 03:13 AM
U.S. envoy for North Korea Biegun to visit China this week
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:05 AM
Trump accuses Democrats of 'attempted coup' on eve of impeachment vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 11:59 PM
U.S. House panel approves N. American trade deal, setting up floor vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 11:29 PM
Biden, 77, is healthy and fit to serve as president, doctor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 11:25 PM
IDF shoots Palestinian throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/17/2019 10:02 PM
Firefighters successfully seal massive gas leak in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/17/2019 09:58 PM
Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million from Ukrainian Oligarch
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 09:06 PM
US House will vote on impeachment on Wednesday - House Democratic leader
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 08:36 PM
Boris Johnson: We should resist calls to break up United Kingdom
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 05:27 PM
Trump preparing to sign massive government spending bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 04:33 PM
9 minors suspected of sexually assaulting 14 year-old girl
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/17/2019 04:29 PM
Google fires 5th employee in 3 weeks for alert about right to organize
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 04:13 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by