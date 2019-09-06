Denmark discusses Hormuz international naval mission with European allies

Denmark's prime minister said on Friday that the Nordic NATO member is in talks with a number of European allies about an international naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz.



"We are looking into the possibility of a Danish naval contribution in an international European-led effort," said PM Mette Frederiksen.

"We are in dialog with a number of European countries about how such an effort can be organized."

