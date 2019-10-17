Departing Syria, US destroys ammunition, equipment in air strike

The United States carried out a pre-planned air strike in northern Syria on Wednesday to destroy an ammunition cache and military equipment that were left behind as U.S. personnel prepare for a withdrawal from northeast Syria, U.S. officials said.



Colonel Myles Caggins, an Iraq-based spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State, said the strike involved two F-15e fighter jets from the U.S.-led coalition, which fired on the Lafarge Cement Factory after all coalition forces had left the facility.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });