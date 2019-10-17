Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Departing Syria, US destroys ammunition, equipment in air strike

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 01:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United States carried out a pre-planned air strike in northern Syria on Wednesday to destroy an ammunition cache and military equipment that were left behind as U.S. personnel prepare for a withdrawal from northeast Syria, U.S. officials said.

Colonel Myles Caggins, an Iraq-based spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State, said the strike involved two F-15e fighter jets from the U.S.-led coalition, which fired on the Lafarge Cement Factory after all coalition forces had left the facility.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 17, 2019
U.S. House Intelligence chairman says impeachment transcripts to be public

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings