MK Litzman accused of using powers to prevent extradition of Pedophile

Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman at the Knesset August 8, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Deputy Minister of Health MK Ya'acov Litzman was questioned Thursday at the National Fraud Investigation Unit in Lahav on suspicion of committing offenses of integrity, following a covert investigation that began several months ago.
The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office and with the approval of the Attorney General.
Litzman is suspected of obstructing legal proceedings by working to obtain false papers in order to prevent the extradition of Malka Leifer, an ultra-Orthodox pedophile who was arrested in Israel in February 2018. Victorian police fought to bring Leifer back to Australia to face 74 charges of child sexual abuse.
According to reports, Litzman tried to obtain medical opinions that would prevent her extradition.
His office said that he was "summoned to the police today for an affair related to a public request for help, and he gave his full testimony and answered all the questions as required.”
Business seems to be continuing as usual.
The Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef will hold a special meeting on Thursday night with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and Litzman, as well as senior officials from the Justice Ministry, to discuss restricting the entry of chametz (leavened bread) itno Israeli hospitals on Passover.
Litzman, likewise, is currently working to find a solution to the doctors’ strike, which has been frozen but is scheduled to restart at Hadassah hospitals in Jerusalem in the near future.Translated by Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman.
