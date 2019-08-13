Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Deputy Minister Litzman: My conscience is clear

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 13, 2019 10:30
Deputy Minister of Health Ya'acov Litzman spoke at the Israel Conference on Medicine on Tuesday, regarding his recent idictment by Israeli police on suspicion he abused his authority to influence Health Ministry professional staff on behalf of criminal suspects.

Litzman said, "Naturally you are all curious to hear my reference to the case investigated and forwarded by the police a few days ago to the prosecutor's office and decision. Of course I can not relate to anything but the statement I made at the beginning that my conscience is clear and that I did not act in these investigated cases or in any other case with improper motives. Handling public inquiries is of the utmost value and I have always worked to assist anyone by law alone. I am convinced that this will also be the conclusion of the competent bodies and the Attorney General."


