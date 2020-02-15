The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Despite Yemen violence spike, Saudi says talks with Houthis progressing

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 19:39
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday that Riyadh was still committed to back-channel peace talks with Yemen's Houthi rebels, despite a recent increase in violence in the five-year conflict.
Yemen has been mired in fighting since the Iran-backed Houthi movement ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi from the capital in late 2014.A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to try to restore him. The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and its regional foe, Shi'ite Muslim Iran.
The United Nations has been trying to re-launch political negotiations to end the war and, separately, Riyadh has been holding informal talks with the Houthis since late September about de-escalation.
"We have a back channel and it's not yet ready to move to the highest level," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told the Munich Security Conference.
"It's making progress. We have seen some deterioration recently, but we are committed to moving it forward," he added, referring to a recent rise in military activity by the Iran-backed rebels.
After a lull in hostilities in recent months on many fronts, violence has escalated at a frontline east of Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa, since a Jan. 19 missile attack on a government military camp that killed more than 100 people.
Prince Faisal said Saudi would continue to respond to attacks, but that the recent Houthi assaults were not yet at the point that they were endangering the back-channel talks.
Saudi minister - Iran must change behaviour before any talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 06:25 PM
Qatar says talks to end Gulf dispute were suspended in January
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 06:21 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Russia managing Libya conflict "at highest level"
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 06:18 PM
Erdogan, Trump discuss immediate halt to Idlib crisis - Turkish Pres.
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 06:15 PM
Turkey says Syria dispute won't affect Russian S-400 defense deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 04:58 PM
Over 6,000 bodies found in Burundi's mass graves
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 03:47 PM
Travelers find suspicious object attached to balloon near Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/15/2020 03:42 PM
Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 02:20 PM
Hikers near Gaza find condoms attached to a 'suspicious object' - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/15/2020 02:11 PM
US criticism of China is 'lies' - foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 01:51 PM
China will build a complete epidemic emergency response system
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 01:38 PM
Another 67 people test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 11:55 AM
Another 67 people test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 11:43 AM
China confident coronavirus epidemic will soon be over
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 10:46 AM
West Karoun oilfields production up five-fold in past 6 yrs
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 08:45 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by