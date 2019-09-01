Disabled activists resume protests, block major highway

Activists from the "Disabled Become Panthers" group have resumed the protests that began Sunday morning. After closing down train traffic for close to an hour, the activists headed towards the kibbutz of Yakum and started blocking traffic on highway 2.



