Doctor at Poriya Medical Center tests positive for coronavirus

Poriya Medical Center reported on Friday morning that four additional patients have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Notably, a positive response was received in a test done on one of the physicians in the orthopedic ward. The doctor is currently in isolation and is in light condition.
The announcement also stated that the Infection Prevention Unit is conducting an epidemiological investigation into the matter.
Additional actions will be taken if necessary and in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines.Translated by Idan Zonshine.