Doctor at Soroka Hospital commits suicide: 4th suicide in year and a half

The hospital is holding an urgent meeting to discuss the recent tragedies.

The head of the Plastic Surgery Department, Dr. Alex Barzovski, nuclear medicine physician, Dr. Mark Preiskol and the head of the Cardiac Intensive Care Department, Dr. Avi Shimoni, committed suicide in the past year and a half.

Barzovski wrote in his suicide note that the Doctors' Union harmed his medical standing unjustly when they forbade him from training new interns in the department. The union also wanted to place an expert above Barzovski to supervise the training. He asked the doctors he had quarreled with not to come to his funeral.

The union made a special investigative committee a week after his death.

A doctor at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba committed suicide on Saturday, becoming the fourth medical professional working at the hospital to commit suicide in the past year and a half, according to Walla! news.