Donald Trump: China is moving troops to Hong Kong border

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that according to US intelligence China was moving troops to the Hong Kong border.



“Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!” Trump wrote in a tweet.





