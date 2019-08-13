Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Donald Trump: China is moving troops to Hong Kong border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 13, 2019 20:26
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that according to US intelligence China was moving troops to the Hong Kong border.

“Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!” Trump wrote in a tweet.


