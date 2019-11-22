Donald Trump: Iran unstable, regime has shut down entire internet

Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country....," US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

....They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

