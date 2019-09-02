Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Dorian weakens but expected to remain powerful hurricane -NHC

By REUTERS
September 2, 2019 18:24
Dorian weakened on Monday but is still expected to remain powerful during the next couple of days, moving "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast late Monday night through Wednesday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dorian, now a Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 110 miles (180 km) east of West Palm Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, the NHC said. It added that Dorian will continue to bring catastrophic winds and storm surges as it moves over Grand Bahama Island.


