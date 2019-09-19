Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'Double envelope' votes have all been counted

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 10:13
Breaking news

The “double envelope” votes of soldiers, diplomats, Jewish Agency emissaries, sailors, women in battered women’s shelters and people in prison and in hospitals have been counted and are now being recorded and checked by the Central Elections Committee, according to Maariv.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


