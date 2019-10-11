Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Dozens of tombstones desecrated at the British cemetery in Haifa - WATCH

There are no immediate suspects as the police investigating the scene, regarding it as a possible "hate crime."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 11, 2019 11:35
Tombstones desecrated with graffiti at the British cemetery in Haifa

Tombstones desecrated with graffiti at the British cemetery in Haifa. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Dozens of tombstones were vandalized on Friday, with several graffiti painted on them, including swastikas, at the British cemetery in Haifa, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit.


The Haifa British cemetery holds British soldiers who died fighting in Israel during both World Wars.


