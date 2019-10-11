Dozens of tombstones desecrated at the British cemetery in Haifa - WATCH

Tombstones desecrated with graffiti at the British cemetery in Haifa. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Dozens of tombstones were vandalized on Friday, with several graffiti painted on them, including swastikas, at the British cemetery in Haifa, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit.



השחתת המצבות בבית העלמין הבריטי בחיפה | המשטרה חוקרת חשד לפשע שנאה @10elilevi pic.twitter.com/zm05coAFyL — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) October 11, 2019

There are no immediate suspects as the police investigating the scene, regarding it as a possible "hate crime."The Haifa British cemetery holds British soldiers who died fighting in Israel during both World Wars.

