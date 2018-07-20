Dozens turn themselves in to police for performing "illegal weddings"

Breaking news.
About 50 officiants from the Havaya Israeli Life Cycle Ceremonies center, which carries out weddings outside the Orthodox Rabbinate, turned themselves in to the police on Friday morning in protest of the arrest of prominent Conservative (Masorti) leader Rabbi Dov Hayun on Thursday.
The officiants, which requested to be arrested, were instructed to prepare an orderly record of the names of the couples they married, the dates of the ceremonies and witness names in order for the individual cases to be investigated.
The Jewish world was roiled on Thursday when the Haifa Police abruptly woke up prominent Conservative (Masorti) leader Rabbi Dov Hayun at 5:30 a.m. at his home, detained him, and took him in for questioning at the local station for the crime of officiating weddings outside the jurisdiction of the Chief Rabbinate.
Hayun, who heads the Masorti Moriah Synagogue in Haifa, has performed weddings for many years for couples wishing to marry under the auspices of the Masorti movement.
However, an amendment to the Law for Marriage and Divorce, which passed in 2015, stipulates that an individual who conducts a wedding ceremony for a couple and fails to register it with the Chief Rabbinate is liable to a two-year jail sentence.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.