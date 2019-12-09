The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Dress Princess Diana wore as she danced with Travolta fails to sell at auction

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 21:44
A midnight blue velvet gown that Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at a 1985 White House state dinner failed to sell at auction on Monday, though two of her other dresses went for above their estimated prices.
The off-the-shoulder bodiced Victor Edelstein frock, which flares up at the knee, is one of the most recognisable dresses ever worn by Diana, who died in 1997.
The dress, offered as part of a "Passion for Fashion" sale by Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, had an estimated price tag of 250,000-300,000 pounds ($320,750 - $385,000). However it failed to reach those figures during live bidding.
Before the sale, auctioneer Kerry Taylor told Reuters there had been buyer interest from Britain and the United States. She said the dress had previously been bought in 2013 for 200,000 pounds "by a romantic gentleman who wanted basically to cheer up his wife".
"But since then it's spent most of its time locked away in a wardrobe and now as a couple they feel they really want this to go out into the public domain."
In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment last week, Travolta said he was nervous when he and Diana took to floor.
"(I thought) I’ve got to go back to my school days of learning ballroom dancing and show that I can lead her," the "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever" star said.
"I didn't know until I got there that I was supposed to dance with her ... (Diana) didn’t know that (then U.S. First Lady) Nancy Reagan hadn't told me yet that this was the plan, that I was the Prince Charming of the evening."
The two Diana dresses that sold were a Katherine Cusack midnight blue velvet evening gown, which went for a hammer price of 48,000 pounds - above its 20,000 - 30,000 pounds estimate - and a short navy Catherine Walker day outfit, which had a 4,000 - 6,000 pound price tag and went for 28,000 pounds.
Other items under the hammer included pieces by Givenchy, Christian Dior and other luxury labels.
A Gabrielle Chanel embroidered evening coat, dating from 1918-20, sold for 90,000 pounds - well above its 8,000 - 12,000 pound estimate. An Autumn-Winter 1967-68 Balenciaga cocktail dress sold for 18,000 pounds.
A rare ensemble by designer John Galliano - entitled "Afghanistan Repudiates Western Ideals" and made up of a tail-coat with exaggerated shoulders, an oversized striped cotton shirt and loose dhoti trousers - sold for 70,000 pounds.
Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies after ALS battle
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:51 PM
Erdogan says Turkey and Libya can hold joint exploration in eastern Mediterranean
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:48 PM
US to ask UN to discuss possible escalatory provocation by North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:46 PM
Turkey cannot go back on NATO Poland-Baltics plan - Polish official
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:42 PM
Netanyahu’s security guard shoots himself by mistake, sustains injury
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 09:38 PM
Two killed, two injured in Negev car crash
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 09:19 PM
Justice Dep't watchdog finds 2016 launch of FBI probe of Trump advisers was legitimate -source
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 08:07 PM
Amazon lawsuit blames Trump for loss of Pentagon cloud contract
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 08:04 PM
UK PM Johnson criticized for response to photo of sick child, debating NHS
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 07:02 PM
Putin meets Ukraine leader for first time at Paris peace summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:56 PM
Russia hands out passports to 125,000 residents of rebel-held east Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:52 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu calls for last ditch talks with Blue and White
WADA president laments 'almost never-ending' Russian doping saga
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:51 PM
Turkey joins Nobel ceremony boycott in protest against Handke
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:49 PM
Smoke in cockpit incident snarls traffic at Washington airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:42 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by