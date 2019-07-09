Driver against traffic hits a motorcycle rider, abandons him to death

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against Hossan Ben Ahmed Stahl, 21, from Jaffa, for negligently causing the death of Ibrahim Muhammad, abandoning him after his injury, and negligent driving that caused real injury. According to the indictment, on May 27, 1919, the defendant drove a private vehicle on Harif Isaac Street in Jaffa from east to west, toward the intersection of Harif Isaac and Yefet Streets, while the defendant drove against traffic, along the left lane intended for vehicles traveling west to east. At the same time, Ibrahim Muhammad, born in 1999, was riding on a motorcycle on the right side of the road, from east to west, with one more person behind him.

The two approached the intersection in the direction of their driving lane when the defendant, who was traveling in the opposite lane on the road, swerved to the right with his vehicle towards the motorway, without stopping the vehicle, hitting the back of the motorcycle with the front of the vehicle. As a result, the deceased was heavily flung on the road, while the other person fell from the motorcycle and was slammed into the windscreen.

The defendant, who knew very well that he had hit two, escaped from the scene of the accident immediately after the accident with an unknown person who was with him in the vehicle at that time. He left without helping them as they lay wounded in the scene of the accident. In addition, from the date of the accident until June 9, 1919, when the defendant surrendered to the police, the defendant hid in an unknown location, although he knew full well that he was required to investigate the accident.

