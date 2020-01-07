Driver who killed 8-year-old on Kippur indicted with second-degree murder

A man who ran over and killed an eight-year-old on Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv was indicted with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit a crime, drug trafficking and drug possession.According to the indictment, Amir Abu Laban, a 21-year-old resident of Ramle, drove to the Tel Aviv area to sell drugs to several clients. He ran over Itay Margie as he was riding his bicycle, a popular Yom Kippur activity among secular Israelis. According to the police, after the accident, Abu Laban threw several objects outside the window of his car, while the contacts of several clients were found on his cell phone. "There are no words to describe the horrific shock of the terrible disaster," said a member of Margie's family after the crash.Two children were killed in car crashes during the past Yom Kippur.