Druze mayor: 'You cannot solve injustice with injustice'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Mayor of Daliat El Carmel Rafik Halabi blasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed compromise on a interview with Army Radio Thursday morning.
"In the document we received, there is nothing. When you come to solve a crisis, you cannot solve it with another crisis. You cannot solve injustice with injustice. We must abolish the Nation-State Law and introduce the principle of equality. Whoever wants to compromise should compromise. As an Israeli citizen I have values. I can not correct one injustice with another. It can not be that Jews are treated better and that Druze are second class," he said.