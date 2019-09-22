Dubai airports says two flights diverted due to suspected drone activity

DUBAI - Two flights were diverted from Dubai International airport on Sunday due to suspected drone activity, a Dubai Airports spokesman said.



"Flight arrivals were briefly disrupted at Dubai International (DXB) from 12:36 hrs to 12:51 hours UAE local time this afternoon due to suspected drone activity resulting in the diversion of two flights," the spokesman said



