Dubai airports says two flights diverted due to suspected drone activity

By REUTERS
September 22, 2019 16:45
DUBAI - Two flights were diverted from Dubai International airport on Sunday due to suspected drone activity, a Dubai Airports spokesman said.

"Flight arrivals were briefly disrupted at Dubai International (DXB) from 12:36 hrs to 12:51 hours UAE local time this afternoon due to suspected drone activity resulting in the diversion of two flights," the spokesman said


