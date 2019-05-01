Due to Venezuela crisis, US bans low flying planes from airspace

Breaking news.
WASHINGTON - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday evening issued an order prohibiting US air operators from flying below 26,000 feet in Venezuela's airspace until further notice, citing "increasing political instability and tensions."
The FAA notice said any air operators currently in Venezuela, which would include private jets, should depart within 48 hours.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday made his strongest call yet to the military to help him oust President Nicolas Maduro but there were no concrete signs of defection from the armed forces leadership.
American Airlines Group Inc in March said it was indefinitely suspending its flights to Venezuela, as the country continued to struggle with political turmoil and unrest.
