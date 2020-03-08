Due to coronavirus fears, Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities
By REUTERS
MARCH 8, 2020 20:48
Saudi Arabia has announced the suspension of schools, universities and educational institutions over coronavirus fears, starting on Monday until further notice, state media quoted the education minister as saying on Sunday.
The country's education minister Hamad Al-Sheikh has ordered that virtual schools should be set up as well as distance learning processes during the suspension.
The country recorded four more cases on Sunday, raising the total to 11 cases.
