Due to coronavirus fears, Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities

By REUTERS  
MARCH 8, 2020 20:48
Saudi Arabia has announced the suspension of schools, universities and educational institutions over coronavirus fears, starting on Monday until further notice, state media quoted the education minister as saying on Sunday.
The country's education minister Hamad Al-Sheikh has ordered that virtual schools should be set up as well as distance learning processes during the suspension.
The country recorded four more cases on Sunday, raising the total to 11 cases.
29th Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 09:31 PM
Gantz instructs negotiators to prepare for talks with Joint List
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 09:10 PM
Oregon declares emergency as coronavirus cases double to 14
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 08:49 PM
26 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 08:46 PM
Soccer player Ismaeel Ryan to enter quarantine following a trip to Egypt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 08:40 PM
Israeli patient No. 27 diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry
Gantz, Liberman to meet on Monday and hold a closed meeting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 08:08 PM
Israelis returning from AIPAC after March 5 must be quarantined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 07:53 PM
Netanyahu weighs up placing all Israeli travelers in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 07:40 PM
Italy's coronavirus death toll rises to 366, a 57% increase
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 07:36 PM
Netanyahu: I am not going anywhere, I will lead the Likud
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 07:24 PM
Netanyahu: Gantz, Liberman, want to cancel the will of the people
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 07:21 PM
Netanyahu: Emergency meeting to prevent the elections being stolen
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 07:17 PM
Turkish police in Istanbul form human blockade against Women's Day march
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 06:55 PM
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy region jumps to 257
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 06:55 PM
