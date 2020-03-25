The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 852 to 6,412, spread may be slowing

By REUTERS  
MARCH 25, 2020 16:03
AMSTERDAM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 852 to 6,412 on Wednesday, health authorities said, adding that they see signs that the rate of increase of the virus's spread in the country is slowing.
Deaths rose by 80 to 356, the National Institute of Health (RIVM) said in its daily update on the outbreak.
"The number of new patients received at hospital had been on an upward curve recently," the RIVM said. "At this moment that seems to be leveling. That may point to a small reduction of the rate at which the virus is spreading." 
