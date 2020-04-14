The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 868 to 27,419

By REUTERS  
APRIL 14, 2020 15:26
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 868 to 27,419, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 122 new deaths.
Total deaths in the country are at 2,945, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health said in its daily update.


