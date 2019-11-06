Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Schiphol Airport security alert: Passengers and crew safe, suspect caught

Three men armed with knives were trying to hijack an outbound flight, reports on Twitter suggested.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 21:54
Suspect situation aboard a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport. (photo credit: PETER VANDERMERTZ)

Dutch military police said on Wednesday they were investigating a suspect situation aboard a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

"There is a suspicious situation and that's all I can say," a spokesman for the military police said.

He declined to name the airline involved or provide further details. 

Multiple media outlets are reporting the plan as belonging to Air Europa and was reportedly heading to Madrid. This information is still being confirmed.

'Nobody knows what is happening here, there was a lot of screaming going on and armed police running about," one passenger told the British newspaper the Daily Mail.

Schiphol Airport tweeted that the passengers and crew are safely off board the plane.





This is a developing story.


