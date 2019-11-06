Schiphol Airport security alert: Passengers and crew safe, suspect caught

Dutch military police said on Wednesday they were investigating a suspect situation aboard a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.



"There is a suspicious situation and that's all I can say," a spokesman for the military police said.

Passengers and crew are safely off board. On-site research is still continuing. https://t.co/hZvl0Dq5ig — Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019

He declined to name the airline involved or provide further details.Three men armed with knives were trying to hijack an outbound flight, reports on Twitter suggestedMultiple media outlets are reporting the plan as belonging to Air Europa and was reportedly heading to Madrid. This information is still being confirmed.'Nobody knows what is happening here, there was a lot of screaming going on and armed police running about," one passenger told the British newspaper the Daily Mail.Schiphol Airport tweeted that the passengers and crew are safely off board the plane.This is a developing story.

