NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
BREAKING NEWS

Dutch state must repatriate children of Islamic State mothers, court rules

The Netherlands must actively help repatriate the children of women who joined Islamic State in Syria, a court in The Hague ruled on Monday.

The Netherlands must actively help repatriate the children of women who joined Islamic State in Syria, a court in The Hague ruled on Monday.
The mothers themselves do not need to be accepted back in the Netherlands, the court said.

Lawyers for 23 women who joined Islamic State from the Netherlands had asked a judge on Friday to order the state to repatriate them and their 56 young children from camps in Syria.

The women and children were living in "deplorable conditions" in the Al-Hol camp in Northern Syria, their lawyer had argued.

Around 68,000 defeated fighters of Islamic State and their families are being held in the camp, according to the Red Cross. They were held under the custody of Syrian Kurdish forces after they took the jihadist group's last enclave.

According to figures from the Dutch intelligence Agency, as of Oct. 1 there were 55 Islamic State militants who traveled from the Netherlands and at least 90 children with Dutch parents, or parents who had lived for a considerable time in the Netherlands, in Northern Syria.
Criminal overlord Ben Cohen found dead in Tel Aviv home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 04:04 PM
PFLP announces it expands rockets range beyond Gaza Border Communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 04:02 PM
Ashkelon woman injured after Islamic Jihad rocket strikes house
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 03:55 PM
Netanyahu: Gaza terror leaders know Israel can target them anywhere
President Rivlin to publish coalition proposal in coming days
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 02:46 PM
IAF strikes PIJ terrorists firing rockets into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 02:36 PM
Thousands gather for funeral of Palestinian killed in airstrike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 02:09 PM
IAF strikes two PIJ terrorists in Northern Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 01:54 PM
Trump impeachment probe goes public as political drama mounts
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2019 01:11 PM
Wildfire hits northern Israel, firefighting planes deployed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 12:56 PM
Islamic Jihad: No ceasefire with Israel until we have finished responding
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 12:37 PM
Netanyahu: We will not tolerate attacks on our civilians
UK's Johnson has 10-point lead over Labour before election - Kantar poll
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2019 11:11 AM
3 terrorists killed by IAF airstrike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 10:27 AM
Two Palestinians killed, 2 injured in Israeli airstrikes - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 09:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by