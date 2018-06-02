June 02 2018
Sivan, 19, 5778
EU Commission President: 'Euro zone not facing new debt crisis.'

By REUTERS
June 2, 2018 06:33
BERLIN - There is no threat of a new sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone despite an anti-establishment coalition government taking power in Italy, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in remarks published on Saturday.

Asked by the RND network of German newspapers if the single currency bloc faced a new crisis, Juncker said: "No. The reactions of the financial markets are irrational. People should not draw political conclusions from every fluctuation in the stock market. Investors have been wrong on so many occasions before."

A governing coalition comprising two parties hostile to the euro was installed in Italy on Friday, calming markets spooked by the possibility of a new election that might have become a referendum on quitting the single currency.

"I am certain the Italians have a keen sense of what is good for their country," Juncker said. "They will sort it out."


