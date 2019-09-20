Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU Commission says Brexit deal must include workable solution

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 15:18
 BRUSSELS - The European Commission on Friday reiterated that a deal with Britain regarding its exit from the European Union must include "a fully workable and legally operational solution".

The EU executive also said it was willing to look into any proposals that will meet all the objectives of a backstop for Ireland. The comments came after EU chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier met his UK counterpart Steve Barclay in Brussels.

The Commission said technical talks on the issue will continue. 


