EU foreign ministers to discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict Monday

European Foreign Ministers are slated to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a scheduled meeting in Brussels on Monday. But the talks come amid rumors that US President Donald Trump is slated to finally publish his long awaited "Deal of the Century" to resolve the conflict. The EU and the Trump administration are at odds over the best path forward. The EU holds to a two-state resolution based on the pre-1967 lines, while the Trump administration had not taken the '67-lines into consideration.