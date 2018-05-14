EU calls for Israel, Hamas to show restraint in Gaza

The European Union called on both Israel and Hamas to show restraint in the Gaza strip on Monday, a day of bloody clashes.

“We expect all to act with utmost restraint to avoid further loss of life," the EU said on Monday afternoon.



"Israel must respect the right to peaceful protest and the principle of proportionality in the use of force. Hamas and those leading the demonstrations in Gaza must ensure that they remain strictly non-violent and must not exploit them for other means,” the EU added.





