EU denounces North Korea missile, calls for fresh talks with U.S.

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 14:18
The European Union denounced on Wednesday North Korea's decision to fire a ballistic missile off its east coast as "yet another provocative action" and called for fresh talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

"We look forward to the resumption of working-level talks between the US and the DPRK and stand ready to support all international efforts for finding a diplomatic solution leading to lasting peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," the EU said in a statement, referring to North Korea.


