EU executive says ready for no-deal Brexit, Britain would suffer most

BRUSSELS - The European Union's executive said on Monday that the bloc was ready for a no-deal Brexit and that Britain would suffer most under such a scenario.



Speaking at a regular daily briefing, the European Commission spokeswoman, Natasha Bertaud, said any no-deal British withdrawal would never be the EU's preferred scenario, adding that the Brussels-based executive saw no need for additional contingency preparations at this stage.



