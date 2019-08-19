Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU executive says ready for no-deal Brexit, Britain would suffer most

By REUTERS
August 19, 2019 13:32
BRUSSELS - The European Union's executive said on Monday that the bloc was ready for a no-deal Brexit and that Britain would suffer most under such a scenario.

Speaking at a regular daily briefing, the European Commission spokeswoman, Natasha Bertaud, said any no-deal British withdrawal would never be the EU's preferred scenario, adding that the Brussels-based executive saw no need for additional contingency preparations at this stage.


