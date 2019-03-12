EU hopes House of Common backs Brexit deal on Tuesday

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
BRUSSELS, March 11 - The European Union was hopeful but unsure whether the House of Commons would back on Tuesday the bloc's Brexit deal with Britain, EU sources said after a minister in Theresa May's cabinet said she had secured legally binding changes.
The EU-UK Brexit deal has already been rejected by the UK chamber once and by a large margin.
"It's irrelevant if she doesn't bring along the missing votes," an EU diplomat following Brexit said after the UK cabinet minister, David Lidington, told the UK parliament of May's achievements in talks with the EU side in Strasbourg on Monday evening.
"And on that it's once again hoping without any assurances."
Another EU diplomat said of a new EU-May agreement that seemed to be in the offing on Monday evening: "Let's hope it will be enough for the UK parliament."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>