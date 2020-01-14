EU moves to suspend work of Poland's supreme court disciplinary chamber

The European Commission decided on Tuesday to ask the EU's top court to suspend the functioning of the disciplinary chamber of Poland's Supreme Court.The European Union's executive arm said its move came after a preliminary ruling of the EU's Court of Justice on Nov. 19, 2019, which asked the Polish Supreme Court to decide if the new Disciplinary Chamber, appointed by the ruling PiS party, was independent.Poland's government spokesman replied that the European Union has no grounds to question Poland's judiciary reforms."The chamber functions in line with Polish law...EU treaties do not regulate at all the judiciary systems of particular member states," the spokesman told a televised press conference.