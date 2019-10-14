Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU must consider Turkish arms embargo, call for end to Syria offensive -France

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 09:35
European Union foreign ministers must again condemn Turkey's offensive in Syria, call for an arms embargo on Ankara and request that the United States hold a meeting of the coalition against Islamic State, France's foreign minister said on Monday.

"This offensive is going to cause serious humanitarian devastation," Jean-Yves Le Drian said as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"France expects from this meeting ... a specific demand to end the offensive ... a firm position on arms exports to Turkey and ... that the United States holds a meeting of the international coalition (against Islamic State)," he told reporters.


