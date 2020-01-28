EU official urges Palestinians and Israelis to show commitment to peace

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel said that the EU will study the Deal of the Century proposed by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening and that it “urges both sides to show a sincere commitment to a two state solution,” Chanel 13 reported.The Deal of the Century as released on Tuesday supports Israel annexing large parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and the creation of a Palestinian State with its capital in East Jerusalem, the deal also includes land exchanges between Israel and the future Palestinian state. It is unclear if the residents of these communities will retain their Israeli citizenships or be expected to become citizens of the new state.