June 21 2018
|
Tammuz, 8, 5778
|
EU ready to open talks with U.S. to fix trade row

By REUTERS
June 21, 2018 09:12
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WELLINGTON - The European Union is ready to engage with the United States to solve a trade row triggered by Washington's decision to impose metal impose tariffs, E.U. Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday.

"We are always open to talk with the U.S. The whole EU is based on the idea that we talk," she told a seminar. She described the tariffs as "illegal" as they contravened World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

She also said the WTO needs rules to address China's subsidies and dumping of its goods in markets.


June 21, 2018
Report: May asked minister to justify UK status as 'tier one' military

By REUTERS

