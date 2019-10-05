EU rejects Britain's request to run weekend Brexit talks

The European Union rejected a British government request to allow Brexit talks to run through weekend, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

"If we held talks at the weekend it would look like these were proper negotiations," the newspaper quoted an EU diplomat as saying. "We're still a long way from that."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });