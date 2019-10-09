Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU rejects Turkish 'safe zone' in Syria, will not provide aid

By REUTERS
October 9, 2019 20:35
 BRUSSELS - The European Union urged Turkey on Wednesday to end its military operation in northern Syria, rejecting any Turkish plans for a safe zone for refugees, saying it would not provide aid there.

"The EU calls upon Turkey to cease the unilateral military action," the 28 members of the bloc said in a joint statement. "It is unlikely that a so-called 'safe zone' in north-east Syria, as envisaged by Turkey, would satisfy international criteria for refugee return," the statement said.

"The EU will not provide stabilization or development assistance in areas where the rights of local populations are ignored," it said. 


