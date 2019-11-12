Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

EU supports Egyptian efforts to de-escalate Gaza violence

By
November 12, 2019 16:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The European said Tuesday that it supported Egyptian efforts to de-escalate the Israeli-Gaza violence that broke out Tuesday morning after Israel assassinated senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza.

"This morning, Israel conducted an operation inside Gaza targeting a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In response, rockets were fired from Gaza on southern and central Israel," the office of EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said. "The firing of rockets on civilian populations is totally unacceptable and must immediately stop. A rapid and complete de-escalation is now necessary to safeguard the lives and security of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

The European Union fully supports the efforts of Egypt in this regard. As the EU has consistently reiterated, only a political solution can put an end to these continuing cycles of violence," Mogherini's spokeswoman said.


