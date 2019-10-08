Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU to regulate crypto currencies such as Facebook's Libra - Dombrovskis

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 10:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

  The nominee to become the European Union's next finance commissioner pledged on Tuesday to propose new rules to regulate crypto currencies such as Facebook's Libra.

"Europe needs a common approach on crypto-assets such as Libra. I intend to propose new legislation on this," Valdis Dombrovskis told EU lawmakers in his confirmation hearing.

Dombrovskis, who has been the bloc's finance commissioner for the last five years and is seeking reappointment, said that in regulating virtual currencies, the EU should tackle "unfair competition, cybersecurity, and threats to financial stability." 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 8, 2019
Belarus calls for U.S. role in Ukraine peace talks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings