May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
EU top diplomat calls others to honor Iran deal after Trump pulls out

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 21:50
BRUSSELS - The top European Union diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Tuesday called on the international community to stick to the Iran nuclear deal despite US President Donald Trump announcing he was pulling out and would reimpose sanctions on Tehran.



"I am particularly worried by the announcement tonight of new sanctions," Mogherini said.

"The European Union is determined to preserve it," she said of the world powers' 2015 agreement with Tehran. "Together with the rest of the international community, we will preserve this nuclear deal."


