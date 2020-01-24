The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
EU's Borrell extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran deal

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 24, 2020 14:20
BRUSSELS - The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he had extended the time available to discuss ways to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran under a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Germany and Britain.
"There is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved. The timeline is therefore extended," Borrell said in a statement.On Jan. 14 Borrell was notified by Paris, London and Berlin that they had triggered the dispute mechanism, in theory starting a 15-day process to resolve issues with Iran. However, in practice it is not clear when the 15-day period should start because Iran has not formally recognised the consultation process, officials have said.
Borrell said the joint commission that regulates the Iran nuclear deal will meet in February but did not give a date.
Large explosion rips through building in Houston, Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 02:29 PM
Benny Gantz expected to refuse Trump's invitation to White House - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 02:17 PM
Breaking precedent, Trump to attend Washington anti-abortion march
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:33 PM
Iraq's top cleric calls for formation of new government
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:19 PM
Bulgaria set to expel two Russian diplomats over espionage
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:17 PM
Vladimir Putin appoints former economy minister Maxim Oreshkin as adviser
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:48 AM
Sea of Galilee rises by 4 cm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 08:47 AM
Shanghai Disney to be closed from Saturday to help prevent virus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:45 AM
Hermon mountain closed to visitors due to snow
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 08:17 AM
Air tanker dropped fire retardant before crash that killed 3 US firemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:05 AM
1 arrested, 2 still wanted for deadly Seattle rush-hour shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 03:54 AM
Magnitude 5.5 quake strikes northern Argentina - USGS
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 11:52 PM
Hezbollah base in Iraq attacked by airstrike - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 11:49 PM
Labor chairman Shmuli: Israel won’t be able to ‘digest’ lands it annexes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 10:00 PM
40-year old woman stabbed in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 09:14 PM
