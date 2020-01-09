The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

EU's Michel urges Iran's Rouhani to comply with nuclear deal

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 9, 2020 13:26
BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday he had spoken to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and urged Tehran to comply with the 2015 arms control agreement that prevents it developing nuclear weapons.
Iran said on Sunday that it was stepping back from its commitments under the deal, known as the JCPOA.
"Just spoke with @HassanRouhani about recent developments. JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called Iran not to pose irreversible acts," Michel, who coordinates EU government positions in Brussels, said in a tweet.
Russia's Putin oversees hypersonic missile test in Crimea
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 01:54 PM
Pope appeals to US and Iran to pursue dialog, self-restraint
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 01:50 PM
Johnson stresses Britain's continued commitment to nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 01:49 PM
Hungary wants to see EU stance on Iran to align closer to Israel/US
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 01:08 PM
Twenty wounded in northern Mali rocket attack on UN base
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 12:15 PM
Iraq oil ministry denies China's CNPC pulls staff from oilfields
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 11:43 AM
Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes 406 km southwest of Anadyr, Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 11:12 AM
Iran's UN envoy dismisses any cooperation with Trump amid sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 10:01 AM
Britain looking at future of Iran nuclear deal after non-compliance
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 09:42 AM
China says shares similar views with Russia on Middle East issue
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 09:40 AM
Philippines allows citizens to stay in Iran, Lebanon as tensions ease
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 09:11 AM
3 lightly injured in shooting near Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/09/2020 08:48 AM
Sea of Galilee rises by 23 cm in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/09/2020 07:50 AM
Four Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria bomb attack - ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 07:15 AM
Australian prime minister says troops will remain in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 05:49 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by