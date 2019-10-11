Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU's Tusk: Turkey's actions in Syria may lead to humanitarian catastrophe

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019
ATHENS - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that Turkey must understand the EU's concerns that Turkey's actions in Syria may lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Turkish warplanes and artillery hit Kurdish militia targets in northeast Syria on the third day of an offensive that has killed hundreds of people and forced tens of thousands to flee."Turkey must understand that our main concern is that their actions may lead to another humanitarian catastrophe," he said in Nicosia. "And we will never accept that refugees are weaponized and used to blackmail us. President Erdogan's threats of yesterday are totally out of place."


October 11, 2019
Sweden to push for EU weapons embargo against Turkey

By REUTERS

