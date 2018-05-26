May 26 2018
Sivan, 12, 5778
Early counting suggests Irish landslide vote to liberalize abortion, says lawmaker

By REUTERS
May 26, 2018 11:43
DUBLIN - Early counting of votes suggests that Ireland has voted by a landslide to liberalize some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws, a lawmaker monitoring the count said on Saturday.

"The exit poll I would say is bang on," Kevin Humphries, a senator with the opposition Labour Party told Reuters, in reference to two opinion polls that said between 68 and 69 percent of voters had backed change.

Humphries, a former junior minister, said early tallies showed the referendum would carry by around 80 percent in the Dublin constituency, Dublin Bay South, where he lives but does not represent. The area voted against abortion in a 1983 referendum.


