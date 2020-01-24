The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Earthquake felt in Central and Southern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST LITE STAFF  
JANUARY 24, 2020 20:17
An earthquake was felt in the Central and Southern part of Israel Friday evening, according to various reports from citizens.
This is a developing story.
Anti-Jewish graffiti sparks anger in Italy ahead of Holocaust day
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:51 PM
Russia says three Syrian army servicemen killed in Aleppo
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:51 PM
Boeing considering new 787 Dreamliner production cut
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:43 PM
U.S. says 34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:02 PM
Two Iraqi protesters killed, 25 wounded in clashes with police -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:00 PM
US arrests former Mexico police commander in El Chapo-linked cocaine probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 06:15 PM
CDC confirms second US case of Wuhan coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:49 PM
Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:43 PM
Erdogan: Turkish military in Libya to train pro-Serraj forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:32 PM
Erdogan says 400,000 people in Syria's Idlib moving towards Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:29 PM
Coronavirus risk to British public remains low - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 04:48 PM
Israel Ministry of Health recommends avoiding trips to Wuhan, China
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 04:17 PM
EU's Borrell extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 02:43 PM
Large explosion rips through building in Houston, Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 02:29 PM
Breaking precedent, Trump to attend Washington anti-abortion march
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:33 PM
