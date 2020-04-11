Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes central California
By REUTERS
APRIL 11, 2020 18:20
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck central California on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said https://bit.ly/2VoiFID.The quake's epicentre was 446 km north of Los Angeles and was 10 km below the Earth's surface.
